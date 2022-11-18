A retired Chicago teacher who spent time in prison for setting a fire outside a bar a few years ago has reportedly not learned his lesson.

The teacher was charged this week for allegedly setting another fire outside the same location at the back entrance of Sidekicks on West Montrose, CWB Chicago reported Wednesday:

Surveillance video from October 14 shows Michael Polvere, 65, walking past the bar and looking into the windows as a handful of patrons enjoyed themselves inside, prosecutors said. The footage shows him picking up a bag of trash and then encountering the bar manager and a customer who stepped outside to smoke. Prosecutors said Polvere asked the manager for a smoke, but the bar worker declined, which made Polvere “extremely angry.” Polvere allegedly yelled at the manager while walking away and turning the corner to enter a gangway behind the bar.

The suspect went down the gangway and set the bag of trash under the building’s electrical meter before allegedly setting it on fire, then leaving the area.

Once the manager put out the fire he contacted police and accused Polvere regarding the incident.

The suspect was reportedly sentenced to four years regarding the previous blaze and “also has theft and burglary convictions from 2005. He’s now charged with attempted aggravated arson,” according to CWB Chicago.

The suspect was ordered to pay $10,000 deposit toward his bail to be freed on electric monitoring.

