Man Accused of Pulling Gun on Wendy’s Employee over ‘Missing Sauce’

A North Carolina man is accused of pulling a stolen gun on a Wendy’s employee after “he became enraged when he didn’t receive sauce” with his meal, WSOC-TV reported over the weekend.

Witnesses told the television station that Jerrell Oates, 35, was going through the drive-thru at the Gastonia Wendy’s on East Franklin Boulevard at around 8 p.m. on Thursday night when the dispute began.

Gastonia police said Oates pulled out the stolen gun at threatened to shoot an employee over missing sauce.

An employee called 911 and shut the drive-thru window after Oates threatened them, police said.

While officers were heading to the Wendy’s, Oates allegedly continued driving around the parking lot and refused to leave, the report states.

Once officers arrived, they arrested Oates and seized the firearm, which they said was a stolen handgun out of Mecklenburg County.

Oates is facing charges for communicating a threat and possessing a stolen handgun. He was released the same evening after posting $2,500 bond, according to records from Gaston County Sheriff’s Office.