A teacher’s aide has reportedly been charged for allegedly having sex with a 16-year-old student in Granite, Oklahoma.

Granite Public Schools (GPS) Superintendent Missy Berry confirmed Monday the woman had been employed by the district, according to KSWO.

Twenty-two-year-old Ashley Waffle worked as a temporary teacher’s aide when the incident occurred, per the outlet.

Her first day on the job was October 10 which was 15 days before she allegedly began talking with the teenage student on October 25 through SnapChat.

The article continued:

According to court documents, an investigation was opened on Nov. 9 after GPS officials alerted the Granite Police Department of a rumored sexual relationship between Waffle and a student. During the investigation, it was reported that Waffle allegedly had intercourse with the student in her apartment on two separate occasions before Nov. 9.

However, Waffle was reportedly fired on November 10 and district officials have continued working alongside authorities investigating the matter.

The Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network (RAINN) defines child sexual abuse as “a form of child abuse that includes sexual activity with a minor.”

“A child cannot consent to any form of sexual activity, period. When a perpetrator engages with a child this way, they are committing a crime that can have lasting effects on the victim for years,” the organization said.

It also noted that perpetrators of such abuse are usually someone the child or their relatives know.

“They can have any relationship to the child including an older sibling or playmate, family member, a teacher, a coach or instructor, a caretaker, or the parent of another child,” it continued.

Officials are reportedly holding Waffle inside the Greer County Jail facility. She faces two charges of second-degree rape that can carry sentences of up to 15 years behind bars, the KSWO article said, adding, “The District 3 Drug Task Force is leading the investigation.”

