A series of violent home invasions in an east Los Angeles suburb resulted in three people being hospitalized after they were assaulted, according to the El Monte Police Department.

The attacks occurred in El Monte, California — in the San Gabriel Valley — at around 1:20 a.m., KTLA reported.

One of the victims told the outlet that the group of suspects who attacked their home, located on the 2700 block of Potrero Avenue, appeared to be targeting “something specific.”

“They tied up my whole family and I just happened to walk in on it. They put a gun in my face and pulled me into the room where the rest of my family was and tied me up,” the victim said.

3 wounded in violent home invasions east of Los Angeles https://t.co/CbIJ0z94m9 — KTLA (@KTLA) November 27, 2022

“You could tell they weren’t going to hurt us. They were looking for something specific, not to hurt anybody,” he added.

The victim then said that the suspects broke into an elderly person’s house next door, where a gunshot could be heard.

No one was noted to have received a gunshot injury, but three people were hospitalized as a result of the attack, including one who is in serious condition after suffering blunt force trauma, according to authorities via KABC.

One suspect was arrested moments after the home invasion, while another was arrested hours later within the area. The suspects in custody were identified as a 17-year-old male and a 24-year-old male, the Los Angeles Times reported, citing police.

Police are still searching for one or two other suspects, who are still at large.

Authorities say that three houses in total were targeted. Two of the residences had no property stolen, and it is unknown whether any property was stolen from the third home.

You can follow Ethan Letkeman on Twitter at @EthanLetkeman.