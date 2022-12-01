A Naples, Florida, doctor accused of sexually assaulting patients while performing cosmetic surgery was found dead in a ditch with a gunshot wound to the head Monday.

Eric Andrew Salata’s, 54, death was confirmed by a Collier County medical examiner to have been self-inflicted, Fox 4 reported.

Collier County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the area of the 4800 block of Gail Boulevard to perform a welfare check on Salata after no movement was detected on his ankle monitor Monday, WINK News reported. Upon arrival, they discovered Salata’s body near a wooded area with a pistol next to his right leg.

A week earlier, Salata was arrested on November 21 at his office at the Pura Vida Medical Spa after two patients accused him of having sexually battered them while performing cosmetic medical treatments.

According to the Naples Police Department:

One victim advised being administered nitrous oxide to assist with sedation and pain from the procedure. During the procedure, as the nitrous oxide was wearing off, she found Dr. Salata performing sexual intercourse. The victim felt shocked after the sedation subsided about what had taken place, contacted police, and submitted to a sexual assault examination which was sent to the FDLE laboratory for the continuing investigation. A second victim came forward and relayed to police a similar account about her experience while under sedation at Pura Vida Medical Spa with Dr. Salata. Detectives collected sexual assault evidence, which was also submitted to the FDLE laboratory for comparison and to support a prosecution of Dr. Salata.

A judge set Salata’s bond at $100,000 on Tuesday, but the doctor paid cash bail immediately and was bonded out the same day, according to the Naples Daily News.

A lawyer representing one of Salata’s accusers says that it will turn from a criminal case to a civil one, as they intend to file a suit against the deceased doctor’s estate and business.

You can follow Ethan Letkeman on Twitter at @EthanLetkeman.