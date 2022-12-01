Nebraska Coach Mickey Joseph Arrested on Strangulation, Domestic Violence Charges

Former Nebraska interim coach Mickey Joseph was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of strangulation and third-degree domestic assault.

According to police, officers responded to a domestic disturbance at a home in Lincoln at 2 PM. Lincoln is also home to the University of Nebraska. Joseph was arrested and taken to Lancaster County Jail, according to a police report.

Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts released a statement in which he made it known that Joseph was being placed on “administrative leave.”

“I was made aware of the charges against Coach Joseph and given the nature of the allegations and based on university police he has been placed on administrative leave,” Alberts said. “We will have no additional comment at this time.”

Joseph is a Nebraska alum and served as the team’s wide receivers coach before being given the interim tag following the firing of Scott Frost. Nebraska announced this week that former Baylor Bears and Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule would become the new head coach.

While Joseph will clearly not continue as head coach, there was a possibility that he could have joined Rhule’s staff in his former capacity as wide receivers coach. However, it is unclear, especially in light of his arrest, whether Joseph will remain at Nebraska in any capacity.