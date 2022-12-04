Idaho Police: Still No Suspect in Murders of Four College Students

Police in Moscow, Idaho, said Saturday they have still not named a suspect regarding the murder of four university students.

“At this time, no suspect has been identified and only vetted information that does not hinder the investigation will be released to the public,” the City of Moscow Police Department told followers in a social media post.

When it came to tips regarding the case, police said:

Detectives are looking for context to the events and people involved in these murders. To assist with the ongoing investigation, any odd or out-of-the-ordinary events that took place should be reported. Our focus is the investigation, not the activities. Your information, whether you believe it is significant or not, might be the piece of the puzzle that helps investigators solve these murders.

Meanwhile, two roommates who survived the attack that left the University of Idaho students dead inside their residence recently gave public statements, according to Fox News.

While Dylan Mortensen and Bethany Funke slept on the first floor of the home, roommates Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and her boyfriend, Ethan Chapin were stabbed to death during what police called a “targeted attack.”

A youth pastor at Christian Life Ministries read Mortensen’s letter first during a recent service.

“To Xana and Ethan — the two best friends but perfect pair together,” Mortensen wrote. “They both were the kind of people who cared about everyone and would help anyone.”

She also described Mogen and Goncalves as having a special sister bond.

Funke said Mogen was like her big sister, stating, “You always told me that everything happens for a reason, but I’m having a really hard time trying to understand the reason for this,” she said in the letter that was read aloud.

When asked if she knew if Xana Kernodle had a lock on her bedroom door, the young woman’s mother told NewsNation on Saturday, “I believe she did, yes,” adding she thought it was a coded lock.

“Her father mentioned to me that he had just went and replaced the lock the week before,” she continued. “It may have been the main door he was referring to. I’m not sure, I just remember him telling me that when he visited.”