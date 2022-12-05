A former Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) employee has been accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the agency’s retirement fund.

Ayanna Nesbitt, 50, of Chicago, was charged with five counts of wire fraud in a federal court last week for allegedly stealing $356,934 of retirement funds.

The retirement fund included death benefits, refunds of contributions, retirement benefits, and health benefits intended for CTA retirees or their beneficiaries.

Nesbitt worked as a former clerk in the Retirement Plan Office, allowing her access to the retirement fund system.

Prosecutors allege that part of Nesbitt’s scheme included creating and obtaining approval for fraudulent requests to send payments intended for CTA beneficiaries but would transfer the funds to her personal account or her family.

It is believed she made approximately 43 falsified payments between March 2019 and November 2021.

In a press release, the CTA stated they discovered Nesbitt’s alleged actions as part of its regular audit process in 2021 and reported her to authorities.

Furthermore, the agency said it recovered a “substantial amount” of the stolen funds and that the “fraudulent withdrawals have not had a material impact on overall the funding level.” They noted that no benefits were denied to those eligible to receive payments from the funds.

Nesbitt is due to appear in court Thursday, WTTW News noted. Each wire fraud count carries a 20-year sentence.

