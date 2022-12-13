Two men with hammers robbed a pedestrian in Chicago early Sunday morning amid a string of armed robbery attacks within the city.

The robbery occurred at around 4:30 a.m. in Humboldt Park at the corner of Division and Spaulding, CWB Chicago reported citing Chicago police.

Two men holding hammers can be seen on security camera footage stepping out of a vehicle and approaching the victim before demanding his property, the outlet noted. The victim reported to police that the offenders snatched his phone before returning to their vehicle and driving off.

The holdup comes as the Chicago Police Department (CPD) released a community alert Monday evening that listed 50 armed robberies reported from December 7 to December 10, believed to be committed by the same group of offenders.

The CPD says the group of robbers will typically commit their attacks either overnight or early morning hours. The offenders will pull up to the victims, who are either on foot or seated in their vehicles, and demand that the victims hand over their personal belongings.

The offenders are described as two to four black males, ages 15 to 30, wearing dark clothing, hoodies, and ski masks, while branding firearms.

CWB Chicago noted that the Humboldt Park robbers had different methods and appearances than the group that Chicago police are referencing.

The Democrat-run city has seen a surge in major crimes, including robberies, since this time last year, according to CPD statistics. Robbery is up by 15 percent, theft is up by 58 percent, and carjackings are up by nearly 100 percent since last year. Furthermore, over 70 robberies have occurred in Chicago since December 2.

