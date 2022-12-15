Chicago police say two brothers were fatally shot Wednesday night in Ravenswood, and a 15-year-old was also shot nearby.

“The brothers, Benjamin O’Neal, 20, and Johnathan O’Neal, 17, were in the alley behind their home in the 4800 block of North Ashland when someone shot at them from inside a light-colored sedan around 10 p.m., officials said,” according to CWB Chicago, which added the car then fled southbound.

Video footage shows officers and emergency vehicles at the scene:

The victims suffered multiple gunshot wounds and were later pronounced dead at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where police arrived to investigate what happened. Chicago police are now searching for who killed 17yo Johnathan O’Neal and 20yo Benjamin O’Neal last night in an alley… Posted by Glenn Marshall on Thursday, December 15, 2022 Meanwhile, a relative brought a 15-year-old boy in for treatment after he was reportedly shot in the back. Authorities said the teenager explained someone shot at him while he was walking in the 4300 block of North Ashland — just blocks away from where the brothers were shot — minutes before the first incident occurred.

“However, no calls of shots fired were received in that area, and investigators could not find any evidence of a shooting,” the CWB Chicago report continued, adding, “CPD said the boy is in good condition with a graze wound to his back.”

Authorities have not yet made any arrests.

More than 3,200 people were shot in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago from January through November of this year.

“There were 208 shootings in Chicago during November alone, and 54 homicides, in a city where crime has taken a daily hold on the lives of residents and those who enforce the law alike,” according to Breitbart News.

A mid-year survey found violent crime in cities across President Joe Biden’s (D) America rose by more than four percent during the first six months of this year, the outlet reported in September.

“Compared to 2019 crime rates, some cities have seen a doubling in murders and a 36 percent increase in aggravated assaults,” the article said.