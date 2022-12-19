A panhandler offered a woman crack cocaine moments after he robbed her on a Chicago train platform Thursday night, according to prosecutors via CWB Chicago.

Daryl Russell Jr., 42, was arrested by cops at around 7:50 p.m. on 1500 North Damen Avenue — in the same block where the alleged crime occurred at a CTA Blue Line station.

According to prosecutors, Russell sat next to the woman, put his hand in his pocket–implying he had a gun–and demanded she hand over some cash. The woman initially gave him a $5 bill, but the 42-year-old wanted more, so she gave him a $50 bill out of fear he may use the firearm.

After the robbery, he then allegedly asked the victim if she wanted some crack cocaine, but she refused. The woman subsequently called 911, and Russell was arrested minutes later.

Russell was charged with one felony count of aggravated armed robbery with the indication of a firearm. The judge set the 42-year-old’s bail deposit at $15,000, where he would be placed on electric monitoring if he posted.

Since 2019, over 3,300 officers either retired, resigned, were fired, or fell in the line of duty, which is being attributed by some to the recent crime spike in the Chicago transit system, according to CBS Chicago.

Moreover, major crime in Windy City has surged by 52 percent since last year, according to police. Robbery has increased by 15 percent, theft by 51 percent, and motor vehicle thefts are up by 162 percent.

