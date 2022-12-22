WATCH: Marines Help Catch Smash-and-Grab Suspects in California

Two smash-and-grab suspects are in custody after being caught at the Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance, California, on Tuesday, thanks to help from Marines at a nearby recruitment office.

Law enforcement alleged four individuals smashed glass display cases at the jewelry store and grabbed items inside, Fox 11 reported Wednesday.

Two suspects got away but Marine recruiters and bystanders caught and detained the remaining pair, who were minors, until officers arrived at the scene.

“The suspects were transported to jail for booking. Great work to all involved including Marine Corps Recruiting South Bay!” the Torrance Police Department said in a social media post:

& : Last night, officers responded to several masked suspects armed with hammers & gloves… Posted by Torrance Police Department on Wednesday, December 21, 2022

Social media users praised the service members and bystanders for their efforts, one person writing, “Right on!! Always hear smash and grabs get away. So happy to hear they were caught! Wonderful the military personnel and bystanders were right there and held them!”

“What an amazing show of teamwork and support! Heroes come in many different forms! Thank you to all,” another commented.

Video footage shows the smash and grab in progress and a Marine and others pinning a suspect to the ground:

“One of them had a hammer so he was coming out, let him slide by. Saw the other three with no weapons, grabbed them. Grabbed one of them, dropped him down and just kind of detained him,” Staff Sgt. Josue Fragosomedina told CBS Los Angeles:

“And then when I looked back, a couple of my recruiters and actually one of my applicants was detaining the other guy so we got two of the four,” he added.

Police later told Fox 11 they recovered a “large amount” of jewelry from the scene.

Breitbart News has covered extensively smash and grab instances that have occurred across the country as the crime wave sweeps across President Joe Biden’s (D) America.

Meanwhile, “Americans are more likely now than at any time over the past five decades to say there is more crime in their local area than there was a year ago,” Gallup reported in October.

“The 56% of U.S. adults who report an increase in crime where they live marks a five-percentage-point uptick since last year and is the highest by two points in Gallup’s trend dating back to 1972,” the article said.