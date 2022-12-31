A woman in Pennsylvania is accused of telling an undercover officer to murder a woman and teenager.

Authorities have charged 56-year-old Marilyn Zhou with two counts of first-degree attempted murder and one count of third-degree money laundering in the case, New Jersey 101.5 reported on December 23.

In a social media post on December 24, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office shared a mugshot of the suspect and detailed what happened:

The office said that a few weeks ago, its Special Investigation Unit (SIU) “received information that Zhou was looking for assistance with a murder for hire,” the document read:

On Sunday morning, December 18, 2022, Zhou met with an undercover officer in Trenton, New Jersey, where she advised the officer she wanted them to murder her ex-husband’s new wife. Zhou provided the officer with two color photographs of the victim, $21,000 in cash, rubber nitrile gloves and a towel to carry out the murder. She also told the undercover officer that if the victim’s 13-year-old daughter was present at the time of the murder, she should also be murdered. Zhou stated she would pay the undercover officer an additional $20,000 once the murder was complete.

Officials quickly took Zhou into custody after the meeting.

Hours later, the SIU and Pennsylvania State Police executed a search warrant at the woman’s home in Chadds Ford, where they seized $18,000 and found items she allegedly told the officer to use while carrying out the murder.

