An Arizona man was arrested Wednesday after he was caught on video allegedly sexually molesting a four-year-old girl, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

Ronald W. Bryden, 57, was charged with several felonies, including child molestation, child abuse, and sexual assault, which are all listed as dangerous crimes against children under Arizona law.

Deputies responded to a home on Caren Way in Rimrock–located approximately 100 miles north of Phoenix–at around 5:30 p.m., where they were told Bryden had allegedly sexually assaulted a four-year-old child on video. Deputies and investigators reviewed the footage, which depicted Bryden allegedly sexually assaulting the victim.

After collecting further evidence, Bryden was arrested and bought to Camp Verde Detention Center, where he continues to remain in the custody of the sheriff’s office.

“[T]he victim was taken to an unnamed medical facility where she received treatment,” deputies said in a press release.

A sheriff spokesperson told AZCentral that the footage of the alleged sexual assault originated from an “internal video” on the property but did not say whether it came from surveillance footage. The spokesperson also did not state if the video was recent.

If convicted on all charges, Bryden faces a sentence of life in prison without release until at least 35 years served, according to the Maricopa County website.

