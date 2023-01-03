Manhattan detectives are searching for a man accused of trying to rape a woman Sunday on the subway as crime plagues the city.

During the incident, a someone nearby intervened and reportedly helped remove the woman from the situation and find safety, according to AMNY.

Special victims detectives in Manhattan are looking for the creep who tried to rape a young woman on board a subway train on New Year's Day. https://t.co/dwICwGouJn — amNewYork (@amNewYork) January 3, 2023

The New York City Police Department (NYPD) later released video footage of the suspect, who was on a number two train at the 125th Street station just before 10:00 p.m. that evening, the outlet continued:

According to law enforcement sources, the suspect followed the 18-year-old victim onto the train, then approached her moments after it departed from the 125th Street stop. Authorities said the deviant exposed himself to the young woman, then attempted to pull her pants down as the train approached the 72nd Street station on the Upper West Side.

However, the suspect was stopped when the good Samaritan helped the woman get into another train car. The suspect reportedly stayed on the train but got off at 42nd Street and fled the area.

“Police said the victim was evaluated at Kings County Hospital, but no serious physical injuries were reported,” the AMNY article read, adding the suspect wore dark clothes, red sneakers, and carried food and a drink from a McDonald’s restaurant.

Citizens with more information were asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS.

Breitbart News reported November 5 that crime in New York City grew over the past year.

“The New York City Police Department’s (NYPD) recent crime statistics show that year to date, rape was up 10.9 percent, robbery up 32.4 percent, burglary up 29.1 percent, and grand larceny up 38.5 percent,” the outlet said.

Later in November, a man was accused of trying to rape a stranger on the subway in Manhattan, according to a report.

“The suspect, a man believed to be between 25-35 years old, reportedly took off his underwear and tried to rape a 24-year-old victim on the uptown subway train 4. The suspect allegedly tried to rape the victim by removing her clothes and lying on top of her,” the report said, adding the woman was able to escape to another train car.

As the crime wave sweeps across President Joe Biden’s (D) America, citizens are “more likely now than at any time over the past five decades to say there is more crime in their local area than there was a year ago,” Gallup reported in October.

“The 56% of U.S. adults who report an increase in crime where they live marks a five-percentage-point uptick since last year and is the highest by two points in Gallup’s trend dating back to 1972,” the article read.