At Large Suspect Allegedly Tried to Rape Stranger on New York Subway

A man allegedly tried to rape a stranger on November 17 on the New York subway in Manhattan, police alerted the public Thursday.

The suspect, a man believed to be between 25-35 years old, reportedly took off his underwear and tried to rape a 24-year-old victim on the uptown subway train 4. The suspect allegedly tried to rape the victim by removing her clothes and lying on top of her. The NY Daily News reported:

The woman fled to another train car. Her attacker got off the train at the Bowling Green stop and then got on a ferry bound for Staten Island. Cops released surveillance footage of the suspect and are asking the public’s help identifying him and tracking him down. He is described as 25 to 35 with dyed blond hair and a right eyebrow piercing. He was wearing a black winter jacket with a fur-trimmed hood, a gray hoodie and sweatpants both emblazoned with the BMW logo and white sneakers.

