Police: Delivery Driver Robbed at Gunpoint near Chicago Mayor’s Home

Police say a food delivery driver was targeted by a suspect near Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) home on Monday.

The driver was allegedly robbed at gunpoint by a suspect who is also accused of stealing his car down the street from Lightfoot’s residence in Logan Square, CWB Chicago reported Tuesday:

Around 10:50 last night, the delivery driver was confronted by an armed man in the 2600 block of North St. Louis, just steps north of Wrightwood Avenue, where the mayor’s home is protected by a small army of Chicago police officers. The robber took the delivery driver’s keys and took his gold 2004 Infiniti, according to CPD. The car pinged on a license plate reader at the Dan Ryan Expressway and 63rd Street minutes later, an officer said.

The outlet also noted that two additional armed robberies were reported in the same area on Saturday. Detectives are currently investigating the incidents.

In November, Lightfoot’s security team was involved in a gun battle following the attempted robbery of a senior citizen in the Northwest Side, according to Breitbart News.

Authorities said the team saw what happened and exchanged gunfire with the suspects in the 1800 block of North Monticello Avenue.

One officer suffered minor injuries, but it was unknown if any of the suspects were hurt during the incident, the outlet said, noting that no weapon was recovered and the suspects were not identified.

“Overall major crime has increased in the Windy City by 39 percent since this time last year, according to CPD statistics. Robbery is up by 17 percent while carjackings are up by an whopping 87 percent,” the report continued.

Meanwhile, four people were fatally shot in Lightfoot’s Chicago on Monday, and Breitbart News noted the city ended last year with more than 723 homicides.

As the crime wave sweeps across President Joe Biden’s (D) America, citizens “are more likely now than at any time over the past five decades to say there is more crime in their local area than there was a year ago,” Gallup reported in October.

“The 56% of U.S. adults who report an increase in crime where they live marks a five-percentage-point uptick since last year and is the highest by two points in Gallup’s trend dating back to 1972,” the article stated.