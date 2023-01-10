Four Killed Monday Alone in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

Four people were shot and killed on Monday alone in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that the first of the fatal shootings occurred at 8:10 a.m., when a 30-year-old woman was shot in the head following an argument “in the 3300 block of West Arthington Street.”

The woman was in a car when she was shot. She was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The second fatal shooting was a double homicide which police discovered around 2 p.m., when they found a man and a woman fatally shot inside a home “in the 2000 block of South Indiana Avenue.”

Both victims had been shot in the head.

Around 8:10 p.m. the fourth fatal shooting of the day occurred, and a 21-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound the head. He was on the sidewalk “in the 6300 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive” with a gunshot wound to his head.

ABC 7 noted that the Chicago Fire Department took the 21-year-old to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Breitbart News pointed out that Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago ended 2022 with over 723 homicides.

The Sun-Times observed that 14 people were killed in Chicago during the first nine days of 2023.

