Hunter Biden recorded monthly rent payments of $49,910 while living at President Joe Biden’s residence, according to a document unearthed by New York Post’s Miranda Devine.

On a document titled “background screening request,” it appears Hunter paid $49,910 in monthly rent for one year while living at Joe Biden’s Delaware residence, where the president kept classified documents alongside his Corvette in the garage.

Hunter listed his rental tenancy from March 2017 to February 2018, the document shows. The document is signed July 2018.

In 2017, Joe Biden left the White House and stored a large number of classified documents inside his Delaware garage and at two other locations. The first batch of documents found are alleged to contain information pertaining to Ukraine and Iran, CNN reported.

The document also shows that Hunter checked a box on the form claiming to own Joe Biden’s home. It is unknown why Hunter would have paid rent if he owned the home.

It should be noted Joe Biden’s 2017 tax return on Schedule E only listed $19,800 in “rents received.” In 2018, Biden listed no rents received.

In 2018 Hunter Biden claimed he owned the house where Joe Biden kept classified documents alongside his Corvette in the garage Via @jj_talking pic.twitter.com/L7c80MRRiS — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) January 12, 2023

Owasco PC, Hunter’s law firm, is also listed on the document as an entity Hunter owned in 2018.

Oversight Committee chair Rep. James Comer (R-KY) believes many of Hunter’s suspicious wire transfers, flagged by U.S. banks, involve Owasco PC. Comer is investigating the Biden family business for wire fraud and has requested Hunter’s personal wealth manager turn over “suspicious” bank records connected to the Biden family business schemes.