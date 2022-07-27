The top House Republican on the Oversight Committee, Rep. James Comer (R-KY), demanded Hunter Biden’s wealth adviser turn over “suspicious” bank records that are connected to the Biden family business schemes.
Comer’s letter, sent to Edward Prewitt of Prewitt Mahler Tucker Private Wealth Management Group, requested information connected to 150 flagged wire transactions by U.S. banks between Hunter and James Biden. Comer suspects the wire transfers are linked to Hunter’s business accounts under Prewitt’s management. Hunter’s bank accounts are related to Hunter’s corrupt businesses of Owasco PC, Owasco LLC, Skaneateles, and Rosemont Seneca Advisors.
Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) told CBS News in April that James and Hunter Biden were both directly paid by Chinese entities and promised retainer fees for their China work, totaling $165,000. The money from the Chinese could have flowed into the said accounts under question.
While Joe Biden and his staff have claimed seven times the president has had no part in the family business, overwhelming evidence suggests Joe Biden has not just been involved in the family business but has played a key role with his son Hunter and brother James at least 13 times. The evidence includes photos of Joe Biden meeting family business partners, Hunter’s former business partner’s testimony about Joe Biden’s involvement, Joe Biden flying to foreign countries to meet with Hunter’s business partners, and a voice recording of Joe Biden calling Hunter about a Chinese business deal.
CBS: “More than 150 transactions involving either Hunter or James Biden's global business affairs were flagged as concerning by U.S. banks for further review.”
“Committee on Oversight and Reform Republicans are investigating the domestic and international business dealings of the Biden family and what role President Biden played in enriching his family,” Comer’s letter read to Prewitt. “As Hunter Biden’s financial advisor, you are in a unique position to know how these transactions originated and why they were flagged by U.S. banks.”
The specific information that Comer demanded includes:
All documents, communications, and information related to SARs flagged by U.S. banks connected to Hunter Biden or any business entity connected to Hunter Biden, James Biden, or other Biden family members and associates.
All financial records in Prewitt, Mahler, Tucker’s possession and/or custody regarding Hunter Biden’s business entities, including but not limited to Owasco PC, Owasco LLC, Skanaeteles, and Rosemont Seneca Advisors.
A list of all accounts opened by Hunter Biden, Eric Schwerin, or any of their affiliated entities.
All documents and communications between any employee of Prewitt, Mahler, Tucker and any of the following individuals: a. Hunter Biden; b. James Biden; c. Joe Biden; d. Eric Schwerin
Wire transfers have been the tool of choice for money launderers. To mitigate the risks to the financial institutions, suspicious wire transfers over $10,000 are flagged for review. Wire transactions involving more than $10,000 are also to be reported to the Internal Revenue Service. Moreover, international wire payments, such as those to James and Hunter, are monitored by the Office of Foreign Assets Control to ensure the money is not a part of corrupt business schemes.
The wire transfers could be the intake component of a greater payout mechanism. In 2019, Hunter revealed in texts the Biden family’s payout vehicle. The detailed mechanism indicates a collection of 50 percent of familial salaries for 30 years. “I hope you all can do what I did and pay for everything for this entire family for 30 years,” Hunter described in texts to his daughter. “It’s really hard. But don’t worry, unlike Pop [Joe], I won’t make you give me half your salary.”
The Biden family’s payment mechanism may reveal the core of an entrenched business enterprise, which could involve legal “predicates” for racketeering charges, according to former Utah U.S. attorney Brett Tolman.
On July 20, CNN reported Hunter Biden could be charged in the coming months by the Justice Department for tax violations and lying to law enforcement about illegally purchasing a firearm. Trump-appointed U.S. prosecutor David Weiss is weighing whether Hunter and associates “violated money laundering, campaign finance, tax and foreign lobbying laws, as well as whether Hunter Biden broke federal firearm and other regulations.”
The investigation includes the Biden family’s foreign business schemes while Joe Biden was vice president. During those years, Hunter routinely met with Joe Biden – about 30 times at either the White House or the vice president’s residences at the Naval Observatory, Hunter’s laptop from hell revealed.
Constitutional scholar Jonathan Turley believes a special counsel should be appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland to study Hunter’s corruption. Turley noted Joe Biden has denied any wrongdoing by Hunter and may have influenced the ongoing investigation.
