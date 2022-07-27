The top House Republican on the Oversight Committee, Rep. James Comer (R-KY), demanded Hunter Biden’s wealth adviser turn over “suspicious” bank records that are connected to the Biden family business schemes.

Comer’s letter, sent to Edward Prewitt of Prewitt Mahler Tucker Private Wealth Management Group, requested information connected to 150 flagged wire transactions by U.S. banks between Hunter and James Biden. Comer suspects the wire transfers are linked to Hunter’s business accounts under Prewitt’s management. Hunter’s bank accounts are related to Hunter’s corrupt businesses of Owasco PC, Owasco LLC, Skaneateles, and Rosemont Seneca Advisors.

While Joe Biden and his staff have claimed seven times the president has had no part in the family business, overwhelming evidence suggests Joe Biden has not just been involved in the family business but has played a key role with his son Hunter and brother James at least 13 times. The evidence includes photos of Joe Biden meeting family business partners, Hunter’s former business partner’s testimony about Joe Biden’s involvement, Joe Biden flying to foreign countries to meet with Hunter’s business partners, and a voice recording of Joe Biden calling Hunter about a Chinese business deal.

CBS: “More than 150 transactions involving either Hunter or James Biden's global business affairs were flagged as concerning by U.S. banks for further review.” Meanwhile, the Biden White House has their heads in the sand: “We don't comment on the laptop.”pic.twitter.com/1rujiMhJGf — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 7, 2022

“Committee on Oversight and Reform Republicans are investigating the domestic and international business dealings of the Biden family and what role President Biden played in enriching his family,” Comer’s letter read to Prewitt. “As Hunter Biden’s financial advisor, you are in a unique position to know how these transactions originated and why they were flagged by U.S. banks.”

The specific information that Comer demanded includes: