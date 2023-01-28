Tyre Nichols’ Brother on Cops Accused in Fatal Beating: ‘I Hope They Die’

The brother of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols spoke out recently about the Memphis officers accused of fatally beating his brother.

“You want my truth?… I hope they die,” said Jamal Dupree, a Sacramento resident, according to reports.

Brother of Tyre Nichols says he hopes all five cops die https://t.co/oVesWDcZ1f pic.twitter.com/alDMkMctdK — New York Post (@nypost) January 28, 2023

His statement came after charges were announced against the officers, who recently lost their jobs. Their names are Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Demond Mills Jr., and Justin Smith, according to the New York Post.

The men were indicted by a grand jury Thursday and taken into custody following the young man’s January 10 death.

There are multiple charges against each of the officers, including second-degree murder, Breitbart News reported Friday.

“It doesn’t really mean nothing at this time until they’re actually found guilty for the actual charges. There’s a good chance they can walk free from this,” Dupree said, his comments coming just before Memphis police released the body camera footage of the incident on Friday.

The clip shows officers telling the young man to get on the ground, to which he replied, “Alright, okay, alright.”

The officers later used a taser on the man when he ran from them, and more video shows officers allegedly punching and kicking him as he lay in the street:

“No mother should go through what I’m going through right now,” Nichols’ mother told reporters, adding, “To lose their child to the violent way that I lost my child.”

The Nichols died three days after the officers stopped him for “reckless driving,” per the Breitbart article.

During a recent interview on Fox News Channel’s Fox & Friends, FNC host and former police officer Dan Bongino said Nichols’ death was not a training issue but “a personnel issue. These guys are just bad guys.”

He said, “Who does this? Listen, guys, there is no attempt in this situation — and again, I’ve been there, I’ve done this, I’ve watched this video now probably ten times — there is no attempt at all, at any point in this scenario to de-escalate, none, zero.”