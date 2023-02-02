A young councilwoman from New Jersey was fatally shot outside her home on Wednesday while inside her car.

Fox News identified the victim as 30-year-old Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, who was a Republican, the outlet reported Thursday.

“A 911 call reported shots fired around 7:22 p.m, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office said. A female, identified by New Jersey Globe reporter David Wildstein as Dwumfour, was found dead in her vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds,” the outlet said.

The young woman was reportedly shot in the car before it crashed near the Camelot at La Mer apartment complex, according to the New York Post:

Officials said the investigation is ongoing and citizens with information pertaining to the case were asked to call the Sayreville Police Department or the prosecutor’s office.

In a social media post, community organizer Charlie Kratovil called her death a “huge loss” for the area.

“I personally knew her to be a very kind person and public servant. May she rest in peace,” he wrote:

A huge loss for the Sayreville community as Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour was shot and killed at approximately 7:20pm causing a crash near Samuel Circle & Check Avenue I personally knew her to be a very kind person and public servant. May she rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/asxtrg1TW3 — Charlie Kratovil (@Charlie4Change) February 2, 2023

Kratovil reported that detectives believed the incident to be targeted but did not yet have a motive and are actively investigating the incident further.

His followers were quick to offer their condolences, one person replying, “I’m incredibly saddened for this lovely young lady, her family, and the New Jersey community she served! My sincere condolences! This is horrible.”

“This is a life cut to short, so wrong,” another commented.