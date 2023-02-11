A number of documents relating to the disgraced late financier Jeffrey Epstein are soon to be unsealed, according to a report.

The Daily Mail reported on Friday that “court documents containing ‘salacious’ allegations related to 167 of Jeffrey Epstein‘s associates, victims, and employees,” are set to be made public:

The material will be made public in the coming months and, DailyMail.com can reveal, is expected to include information pertaining to at least one ‘public figure.’ The documents refer to ‘alleged perpetrators’ or individuals accused of ‘serious wrongdoing’, as well as law enforcement officers and prosecutors, according to a declaration filed on Wednesday.

The documents can be made public because those mentioned have not expressed opposition to their release, per the Mail, which named Prince Andrew – the Duke of York _ and Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz as two individuals believed to be mentioned.

Both men have denied wrongdoing, and Guiffre has acknowledged that she may have incorrectly identified Derschowitz, per the Mail.

According to the Mail, the documents stem from a defamation case against Ghislaine Maxwell, who in late 2021 was convicted of several sex crimes in connection with her relationship with Epstein. The plaintiff in the case was Virginia Giuffre, formerly Virginia Roberts, who claimed Epstein and Maxwell sexually exploited her when she was minor.

The lawsuit alleged Maxwell “wrongfully subjected Giuffre to public ridicule, contempt and disgrace by, among other things, calling Giuffre a liar” to discredit Giuffre’s allegations.

Maxwell and Guiffre settled the case in 2017, Court House News reported at the time.

In July 2020, Maxwell’s attorney requested that U.S. District Judge Loretta A. Preska keep two of her depositions from the Giuffre case sealed after Preska ordered they be made public, NBC 4 reported.

Preska denied Maxwell’s request to reconsider her original order but ultimately granted her a stay so that she could appeal, NPR noted

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit granted Maxwell a stay pending appeal but, in October of 2020, the court ultimately affirmed Preska’s original decision to release the deposition transcripts.

A deposition in which she stated, “I can’t think of anything I have done that is illegal,” and repeatedly denied wrongdoing was released days later, as the New York Times documented.

The case is Giuffre v. Maxwell, No. 20-2413, in the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.

