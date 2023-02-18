An Indiana woman was convicted Wednesday in Vanderburgh County for her role in a threesome that turned fatal in October 2021.

A jury found 37-year-old Heidi Kathleen Carter guilty on counts that include “two counts of rape;. three counts of criminal confinement; and one count of aiding, inducing or causing murder for killing Tim Ivy, 50, and raping a woman inside her home on Stinson Avenue with her boyfriend, Carey Hammond,” Fox News reported Friday.

The jurors deliberated for hours on the case, and Ivy’s ex-wife, Jamie Combs, told 44 News Evansville that she became nervous while waiting for their decision.

However, “It was definitely a relief when they came back with the guilty verdict, of all six counts. I mean, I’m just beside myself,” she said.

Carter reportedly connected with the female victim on a “lesbian dating app” before asking her and Ivy, the woman’s boyfriend, to the residence where the incident took place.

Indiana woman convicted on rape and murder charges after dating app threesome ends with baseball bat beatings, torture, and two dead Full story here: https://t.co/3Uk0NnuPCA pic.twitter.com/jahHrCifvF — Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) February 17, 2023

While the three individuals were having consensual sex, Hammond walked in and found them, according to Fox. He reportedly came in the door with a baseball bat and proceeded to attack them.

Following the incident, an Evansville police officer said during a press conference that authorities were called to Stinson Avenue to assist the Indiana State Police in a possible kidnapping and murder case.

When they arrived at the scene, Carter met police outside the house and was arrested. However, when Hammond exited the residence and appeared to point a gun at officers, they shot him dead.

At the press conference, the Evansville Police showed dash camera footage of the man when he appeared to point a firearm at the officers as he stepped outside the house.

Meanwhile, officers eventually found the injured female victim inside the home, along with Ivy’s body.

Video footage shows police vehicles outside the residence:

“Carter and Hammond had reportedly restrained Ivy with duct tape and the female victim with Velcro, at which point Hammond beat them with a bat and raped the female victim,” the Fox report said, adding the victim claimed Carter had a gun and threatened to kill Ivy and the female victim.

Hammond later strangled Ivy to death, then wrapped his body in blankets. In addition, Carter and Hammond asked a housekeeper to come and clean.

Once they instructed her to take care of two bedrooms, the pair reportedly ordered pizza while she got to work. However, the woman heard another woman crying for help, then noticed a body underneath some pillows and blankets.

The housekeeper eventually escaped and got help from law enforcement. Per the Fox report, Carter admitted to authorities she made threats and helped conceal the Ivy’s body.