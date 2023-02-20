Police: Armed Golf Cart Driver Kidnaps Philadelphia Woman

Philadelphia law enforcement is searching for a man accused of abducting a woman on Saturday while he was driving a golf cart.

“Police say they are looking for a white man, about 6 feet tall, wearing ripped blue jeans, a brown plaid smock shirt and a green beanie style hat,” NBC Philadelphia reported.

The missing woman was described as being white and in her late 20s or early 30s. At the time, she wore a light-colored jacket, dark shirt, and black jeans and carried a black bag.

An image shows the suspect’s vehicle and what appears to be the woman.

Golf cart driver abducts woman at gunpoint in Philadelphia https://t.co/WezPZMZR7R pic.twitter.com/AqAQkQ1uc0 — New York Post (@nypost) February 20, 2023

The suspect allegedly followed the woman down Cumberland Street while he was driving a maroon and black Polaris Northstar XP 1000 golf cart.

When the suspect stopped on Aramingo Avenue, he opened the vehicle’s door, then allegedly discharged a gun, the NBC report continued:

The abductor then traveled across Aramingo Avenue where a witness told police he pulled up on the curb around Wawa and Applebee’s, exited the golf cart, pulled out a gun, pointed it at the woman and then grabbed her, shoving her into the front passenger side of the golf cart, police said.

Moments later, the suspect reportedly fled in the golf cart going west on Cumberland Street. Police are asking for help in the case.

Individuals with information regarding what happened should call the Special Victims Unit 215-685-3251/66/64 or call 911 to speak with officials.

Meanwhile, concealed carry is becoming more popular among women in Philadelphia as the crime wave continues plaguing citizens in the city and across President Joe Biden’s (D) America, Breitbart News reported in June.

One woman said, “I’ve been living in Philadelphia for almost 64 years and have never seen anything like this. That’s why I carry a gun.”

Meanwhile, Mayor Jim Kenney’s (D) Philadelphia suffered over 500 homicides last year, making it the second consecutive year the threshold of approximately 500 homicides was reached, according to Breitbart News.