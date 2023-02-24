A toddler was found safe after being in the backseat of a stolen car in Libertyville, a suburb of Chicago, on Thursday.

Law enforcement is still looking for the suspects, but the two-year-old boy was found unharmed in a parking lot, NBC Chicago reported.

However, the child’s 34-year-old mother, who is six months pregnant, was badly injured during the incident.

Lake County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chief Chris Covelli said officials responded to a home in the area regarding a 911 caller who had just been carjacked after she returned home that afternoon.

The woman was taking her second child inside the house when a white BMW pulled up and an individual allegedly tried to steal the woman’s 2021 Volkswagen Atlas, the sheriff’s office told followers in a social media post:

A man (described as being tall, thin, wearing a grey zip-up hooded sweatshirt, and a light green facemask) exited the passenger side of the BMW and struggled to get into the victim’s Volkswagen, as she tried to keep her two-year-old son safe. The offender battered the woman, knocking her to the ground. He then stole her car with the child inside. He and the driver of the BMW fled from the scene. One of the drivers ran her over as they fled, causing serious injuries to her extremities. The victim was still able to call 911 and sheriff’s deputies immediately responded.

Officials then began searching for the missing toddler. However, someone called 911 and relayed the news they found a child in an industrial parking lot on Lakeside Drive in Waukegan.

Video footage shows the parking lot where the child was recovered:

Covelli said the driver of the allegedly stolen Volkswagen apparently dumped the child there, then both cars fled, noting that the citizen who called 911 rushed to save the child before he stepped into the busy roadway.

“We’re very lucky that the child was not struck by a car. We’re lucky that this 2-year-old was unharmed. Very fortunate,” Covelli added.

The pregnant woman remains in the hospital in serious but stable condition, suffering from injuries to her torso and legs.

Meanwhile, officials found the woman’s car near where her child was located.

According to CBS Chicago, the family believes the suspects followed them home after a trip to a pet store.

Citizens with more information pertaining to the case should contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division at 847-377-4000 or notify officials at www.lakecountycrimestoppers.org.

