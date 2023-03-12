A Georgia man was crushed by a vehicle while allegedly attempting to steal a catalytic converter, according to the Chatham County Police Department.

Chatham County Police announced Matthew Eric Smith, 32, was found dead around 9:00 a.m. under a vehicle at a car dealership on Ogeeche Road in Chatham County on March 7.

Police believe he had been trying to steal a catalytic converter when the vehicle fell on top of him and crushed him.

WTOC reported Smith’s body was discovered by the owner of South Bound Auto Sales, Mike Abouharb.

“I didn’t even get close to him. I called the police right away,” Abourhard said.

Chatham County Police noted 39 catalytic converters were stolen in the county last year.

Police Chief Jeff Hadley said the department is highlighting this case to deter others from attempting thefts similar to this alleged one, WSAV reported.

“We normally don’t publicize every death investigation that we go to. Many are natural, it could be an overdose or something like that, but because of the uniqueness of this case. We you know had wanted the public to know one really hopefully as a deterrent for unfortunately anyone had those intentions to go around stealing catalytic converters,” he said, per WSAV.

He has also called on policymakers to more strictly regulate the sale of catalytic converters, which contain precious metals, to disincentivize future thefts, per WSAV.

Chatham County police records indicate Smith had been arrested more than a dozen times, per WSAV.

Abourhard told WOTC such thefts aren’t an uncommon occurrence.

“Name it…it happened,” he said. “In any given year, you got between $30 to $50,000 lost in catalytic converters, radios, even tires!” he said.

He added that he’s reevaluating his business model in response to this most recent incident, calling it “the straw that broke the camel’s back,” per WOTC.