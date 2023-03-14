VIDEO: Missing Dallas Teen Found Locked in Shed 1K Miles from Home

Officials located a missing Dallas 13-year-old over 1,000 miles from her home on Friday.

Investigators found the girl locked inside a shed on a property in Davidson County, North Carolina, and Dallas law enforcement said she was found in Lexington, WFAA reported Monday.

According to North Carolina officials, the girl initially met her alleged abductor online, then the pair met in person at a location off Highland Road.

An image shows the suspect, identified as Jorge Ivan Santos Camacho, 34:

The man, who is currently in jail, is facing several felony charges that include rape, indecent liberties with a child, and human trafficking. His bond was set at over $1 million.

Video footage shows the green shed where the girl was held. Inside the structure, there appeared to be a mattress covered in plastic, food items, and shelving:

The girl had apparently been communicating with the man via social media, according to Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons.

“The content of the chat was consistent with grooming and enticement, and he enticed her to leave home where he picked her up in the (Dallas) area,” he said. According to the teen’s mother, the suspect and the girl met while playing an online video game, then used Discord to converse with each other. The woman also noted the pair talked for months.

The girl had been missing since March 1, and her mother said, “We were hopeful to see her again, and thank God that was the case.”

The mother apparently knew she was a gamer, and also had access to her login for the Discord site.

“We knew the risks, and we talked with her about them,” she noted.

Authorities working to find the suspect received a tip about where the man was located and performed a traffic stop. In addition, they matched his car with security footage recorded near the apartment complex where the girl was taken in Dallas.

Once they found her in the small building, she was taken to a hospital. She has since been returned to her family.

Trop Sim, the woman who owns the house where the teen was found in the shed, claims she did not know the suspect was holding her there.

“I just took him in, help him out. Because he got no place to stay. He live with me two years, he don’t show he was that kind of person,” Sim commented:

🗣️ Here is some of the interview with Trop Sim, the owner of the Lexington home where the 13-year-old Texas girl was found locked in a shed. Sim said she didn't know Jorge Camacho, 34, was keeping the girl in the shed. Sim said Camacho has lived in the shed for 2 years and she allowed him to stay there "because he needed somewhere to stay." Still, she says she didn't know what was going on.

Journalist Matt Howerton identified the girl as Kaylin Rodriguez, according to her family members.

“Rodriguez’s mom says she’s grateful things weren’t worse and that parents can’t be too involved with their kids’ online habits,” he wrote in a social media post on Monday.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the case, per the Dallas police.