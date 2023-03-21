Remains of 75-Year-Old Oriole Park Greeter Identified in Baltimore

The remains of a Baltimore woman found in a container have been identified as a 75-year-old Oriole Park at Camden Yards greeter who was reported missing last October.

WMAR 2 reported that on March 7, Baltimore Police found human remains in a black container on the 3900 block of Garrison Boulevard. Police now say those remains belong to Versey Spell, 75, who went missing last year.

Baltimore Police issued a public advisory in October concerning Spell, describing her as a “Missing Vulnerable Adult” and indicating she needed a walker or cane to get around. The advisory noted she had been missing since the 19th of that month.

Spell’s sister, Bettea Brown-Wilson, told WMAR in November that she and Spell “had went out for her doctor’s appointment and came back, had dinner,” after which Brown-Wilson said her husband had taken Spell home. “And that’s the last anybody had seen her.”

Brown-Wilson told the outlet Spell’s landlord had contacted her just days later and informed her someone had broken into her sister’s apartment and ransacked it. Worse yet, Spell was missing.

Brown-Wilson told the outlet that her brother found someone sleeping in her sister’s bed.

“He asked who are you, and she said who are you, and he said you don’t live here and she said my friend brought me here, and he said your friend, this is my sister’s house, get out of her bed,” she recalled the conversation with the intruder.

CBS Baltimore reported essential personal items belonging to Spell — such as her cane, walker, and glasses — were still in the apartment.

WMAR 2 noted Spell worked as a greeter at Oriole Park at Camden Yards and had previously retired from a career in the Department of Veterans Affairs. The Orioles baseball team released a statement offering Spell’s family their “heartfelt condolences,” recalling her “warm welcomes at the ballpark.”

No motive or suspects have been made public as of Tuesday, per WMAR.