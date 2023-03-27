Florida High School Coach Accused of Trafficking Fentanyl

A Florida high school coach was arrested Saturday for allegedly trafficking fentanyl, according to police.

Shavon Pearson, 38, an instructional coach at the Seminole High School Ninth Grade Center in Sanford, Florida, was attested at 1:30 a.m. Saturday after police allegedly received a call about the driver of a vehicle matching Pearson’s “pointing a firearm at the caller,” Sanford Police said in a statement.

Sanford Police Arrest Seminole School Teacher for Trafficking Fentanyl pic.twitter.com/c9d772dZ8G — SanfordPolice (@SanfordPolice) March 27, 2023

“Officers responded to the area of Academy Ave and Carver Ave, and located a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle involved in the incident,” the statement continued. “A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle Shavon Pearson was the driver and sole occupant.”

Police allegedly found fentanyl and marijuana in the vehicle as well as a firearm.

“Officers immediately observed a suspected cannabis blunt in the center console of the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed eight grams of Fentanyl, a loaded 9 mm handgun, and one gram of cannabis,” the statement read.

Katherine Crnkovich, communications officer for Sanford County Public Schools, indicated the school system is “working closely with law enforcement on this investigation” and that Pearson had been placed on administrative leave after the district was notified of her arrest.

“Our immediate concern is ensuring that students were not impacted. She was in a profession of trust and she has clearly breached that trust. We will ensure a thorough investigation takes place into the full extent of our criminal conduct,” Sanford Police Chief Cecil Smith said in the statement.

Citing the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, WESH reported Pearson was charged with trafficking four or more grams of fentanyl. Her bond was reportedly set at $15,000.

Sanford County Police have urged the public to come forward with information of relevance to this case by calling 800-423 – 8477, noting that tips remain anonymous and those who provide information that helps police solve a felony case can receive up to $1,000 in reward money.