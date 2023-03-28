Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AK) slammed White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre for blaming congressional Republicans for an alleged “transgender killer who targeted a Christian school.”

Posting on Twitter, Cotton said Jean-Pierre’s Tuesday comments on MSNBC do not “get much lower” in reference to her suggestion that Republicans were responsible for Monday’s massacre at Nashville Christian School by an alleged transgender-identified woman.

“What I will say to Republicans in Congress is, ‘What are you going to say to these parents?'” Jean-Pierre said. “What are you going to say to these parents.”

The press secretary’s comments echoed her Monday commentary, which appeared to blame Republicans for not preventing the shooting.

“How many more children have to be murdered before Republicans in Congress will step up and act to pass the Assault Weapons Ban?” she said.

The suspect, identified as Audrey Elizabeth Hale, 28, who allegedly murdered six people at a Nashville Christian school on Monday, is the second transgender-identified woman who has attacked a school since 2019, Breitbart News reported:

In 2019, Alec McKinney was aged 17 when she helped killed one teenager at a school in Colorado while she claimed to be transgender.

Female mass shooters are very rare, but a 2011 study of 133 women who went through Sweden’s masculinization treatment showed that:

Female-to-males had higher crime rates than female controls … [and] did not differ from male controls. This indicates … that sex reassignment is coupled to increased crime rate in female-to-males. The same was true regarding violent crime.

