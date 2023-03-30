A Florida woman has been accused of attempting to orchestrate a murder-for-hire plot against her parents and grandparents, as well as a prosecutor, while in jail on other charges.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post that the office learned Tureygua Inaru, 29, was “attempting to solicit other inmates to murder her family members and an Assistant State Attorney with the Ninth District.”

“Along with the threats, Tureygua Inaru used social media platforms and other online sources to stalk the Assistant State Attorney prosecuting her cases,” the office wrote.

Osceola County Sheriff Marco Lopez said the woman had given her fellow inmates instructions to help them kill her family members and evade justice by making it look like they were killed in the course of a robbery, WESH reported.

“Once she got to the jail, she befriends her cellmates and starts talking about wanting her parents, her grandparents killed, that she would pay them up to $50,000 saying they were very wealthy and she gave the address,” he said.

Click Orlando reported Inaru was allegedly motivated to arrange the murders of her relatives by the prospect of a $2 million inheritance.

Citing an arrest warrant, the outlet also noted Inaru claimed her parents had molested her and her siblings.

Inaru’s cellmates reportedly notified a corrections officer about her overtures, per WESH.

The outlet also noted the prosecutor who was allegedly targeted in the plot was removed from the case.

At the time Inaru allegedly hatched the plot, she was in custody after being arrested “for aggravated stalking and threatening to kill former coworkers,” per WESH.

The Osceola News-Gazette detailed her criminal history, which reportedly included an unspecified felony case in 2020 and misdemeanor battery charges going back to 2019:

The arrest report on the 2020 felony case is completely redacted. The report does show a Lake County contact address and a cell phone number from a Los Angeles area code for Inaru. She was scheduled for a May 15 trial in that case. Inaru was also arrested in Osceola County on 2019 and 2020 misdemeanor charges of domestic battery, and then for violating a pretrial release order in that case that said she should have no contact with the victim, a family member who she lived with in Kissimmee at the time.

Inaru has been charged with three counts of solicitation to commit murder and one count of cyberstalking, per the sheriff’s office. The office also indicated she had no bond set.