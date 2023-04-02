A woman was abducted, beaten, raped, and held for hours inside a bus in Staten Island on Monday, and police have arrested the suspect in the case.

Thirty-year-old Isaac Alexander is accused of forcing the woman to a location at 65 Central Avenue which according to an aerial photo appears to be a lot among several buildings, Fox 5 reported Friday.

The image also shows several cars parked nearby and a long white building behind the bus:

Pipe bomb found after shackled woman shows up at NYPD precinct, says BF tortured her https://t.co/91FuffUezD pic.twitter.com/2EXIyzELWQ — New York Post (@nypost) March 30, 2023

The outlet reviewed court documents that said, “Alexander forced the woman into a bus on the premises and placed leg shackles and handcuffs on her, covered her mouth, and then raped and beat her repeatedly.”

Nine hours passed until the woman escaped and made her way to the 120 Police Precinct, which is located several blocks away from where the incident occurred.

Video footage of the lot shows items piled against the bus and neighbors described the suspect as a quiet individual who had approximately two buses parked on the lot.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“I always wondered what that was. There’s a big lot with like big buses parked, and these buses have no markings on them. And I wondered what that was all about. But there is so much terrible business going on in this whole neighborhood,” one resident said.

When the alleged victim made it to the police station, she claimed the suspect, whom she described as her boyfriend, bound her arms and legs, then he tied a T-shirt on her mouth before shoving her onto a bed and raping her, according to the New York Post.

Staten Island woman abducted, beaten repeatedly, raped inside bushttps://t.co/bNwdoReTK9 — Darius Radzius (@DariusRadzius) March 31, 2023

She also claimed he punched her face, slammed her into a wall, then hit her with a belt.

“You made it worse for yourself,” the man allegedly said during the incident.

Following his arrest, Alexander was arraigned on Wednesday and the New York City Police Department (NYPD) executed a search warrant at the site.

Officials reportedly found what was described as “suspicious materials,” the Fox article continued. The outlet noted that reports say a pipe bomb and chemicals were spotted, but authorities are still investigating that part of the case.

Manchin: Dems Should Have Had ‘Enough Guts’ to Ignore Leadership on ‘Supporting’ Criminals During ‘Crime Wave’:

Officials also discovered a 3D printer and a printed part for a Glock pistol, the Post report said.

Now, the suspect is facing charges that include criminal sex act, rape, kidnapping, assault, unlawful imprisonment, and criminal possession of a weapon, the outlet noted.

“He was ordered held on $700,000 bond or $200,000 cash bail. A temporary order of protection was issued, according to online records,” the article said.

Breitbart News reported in November that crime in New York City rose in 2022 with police crime statistics showing that year to date, rape was up 10.9 percent, robbery up 32.4 percent, burglary up 29.1 percent, and grand larceny up 38.5 percent.