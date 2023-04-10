A Texas man who was once convicted and later exonerated of a 2010 stabbing murder has been accused of shooting another motorist after a minor car accident.

Lydell Elliot Grant, 46, allegedly shot Edwin Arevalo, 33, five times in the course of a traffic-related altercation just before midnight on Hiram Clarke Road in Houston, KHOU reported, citing investigators’ accounts of surveillance footage.

Investigators reportedly believe Grant and an unnamed woman entered a white Lexus, which apparently blew a stop sign and was subsequently hit by a Toyota, allegedly provoking Grant to shoot the driver of the other vehicle, per KHOU.

The City of Houston indicated in a press release Grant was later arrested by the Houston Police SWAT and Southwest Patrol Division Crime Suppression Teams “without incident.”

Notably, Grant had previously been convicted and later exonerated of a 2010 murder after DNA evidence and a confession from the real culprit led to Grant’s release after he had served eight years in prison, per ABC 13.

In that case, as ABC 13 reported at the time, the victim was seen being chased by a pursuer who was later incorrectly identified as Grant. The man approached the door of a night club claiming he had been stabbed and seeking help.

The outlet noted that the Innocence Project played a significant role in Grant’s 2019 exoneration and release.

“We are saddened by the news of this tragic event and our thoughts and sympathies go out to the victim’s family,” the organization said in a statement to ABC 13. “As this is an ongoing investigation, we cannot comment on the specifics of this incident. We stand behind Mr. Grant’s previous exoneration, which was granted by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals.”

An inmate record from Houston County Jail indicates Grant’s bond is set at $1 million. He has a court date coming up on May 25.