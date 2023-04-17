Looters targeted a gas station in Compton, California, overnight Sunday and left the store severely damaged.

Thousands of dollars’ worth of items were reportedly stolen during the incident that happened at the Arco gas station near Alondra Boulevard and Central Avenue, according to ABC 7.

Video footage shows two individuals apparently trying to break through the glass door by hitting it repeatedly as a crowd gathered around them.

At one point, someone began kicking the glass. Once the door was opened, the mob poured inside the building while some at the scene held up their phones to record what was happening:

When asked what frightened her about the incident, one resident told ABC 7, “The mob of people, period. You don’t know how they’re going to react once they get in, and if somebody’s in there, I know that they’re terrified.”

The group is also accused of grabbing food, alcohol, and condoms off the store shelves.

Meanwhile, additional video footage from KTLA shows a street takeover early Sunday with a crowd standing nearby as cars screech through intersections in Compton:

Shots were fired a block away from the gas station, but no one was reported injured, according to investigators.

Among the three street takeovers was one that apparently happened on Rosencrans. Additionally, a laundromat in the area was broken into, according to law enforcement, NBC Los Angeles reported Monday.

“Police also say that thieves broke into two Mexican restaurants near Long Beach and Rosecrans. Now the business owners are cleaning up the mess left behind. The sheriff’s office says they are investigating the incident and so far no arrests have been made,” the outlet said.

Los Angeles Sheriff’s deputies told ABC 7 that multiple street takeovers transpired, but they were unable to intervene because they were outnumbered by the groups:

The two biggest illegal takeovers happened at the intersections of Long Beach Boulevard and Rosencrans Avenue and also near the gas station that was targeted. Investigators said almost 500 individuals were involved in the street takeovers.

The Arco employees said a clerk hid in the bathroom during the looting incident but is apparently doing well.