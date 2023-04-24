A 21-year-old Chicago man was accused of trying to carjack a driver whose vehicle is specially equipped to accommodate the victim’s disability.

Marquell Davis was also charged for allegedly carjacking another driver and with illegal gun possession, CWB Chicago reported Sunday, noting that Judge David Kelly ordered the suspect be held without bail.

The incidents happened on November 3, however, charges were not filed against the suspect until recently. Carjacker gave up because he couldn't figure out how to operate the disabled victim's specially-equipped car, prosecutors say.https://t.co/9C3MzkGqKT — CWBChicago (@CWBChicago) April 23, 2023 According to the Chicago Police Department, Davis’ charges include one felony count of vehicular hijacking/aggravated/firearm, one felony count of attempted vehicular hijacking/aggravated/firearm, one felony count of robbery/armed with firearm, and one felony count of aggravated UUW/Loaded/No FCCA-FOID.

On the evening of November 3, a stolen Jeep arrived at a gas station on the 10000 block of South Michigan and parked near a 43-year-old man’s Infiniti, the CWB Chicago report said:

Davis stepped out of the Jeep and pointed a tan handgun at the victim’s back, prosecutors said. The man turned around to discover a pistol aimed at his face. He dropped to the ground, and Davis allegedly demanded his keys, rifled through his pockets, and then hopped into the Infiniti’s passenger seat, which an accomplice drove away. The Jeep followed them.

Davis was reportedly caught on surveillance video at the scene, and his phone pinged at the station and the route the car took after the incident occurred.

The Jeep arrived at another gas station in the 3100 block of South Michigan a few hours later. Davis exited the car, then allegedly pointed a gun at a man and demanded that he hand over his car keys. Davis also reportedly rifled through the man’s pockets before getting into the driver’s seat of the man’s BMW.

However, Davis realized he was unable to drive the car because of special features that are tailored to its owner’s disabilities. The suspect then exited the car, got back into the Jeep, and fled with an accomplice.

Law enforcement followed the Jeep until it came to a stop, and when Davis was arrested, he allegedly had a phone, one of the victims’ identification cards, and pills believed to be ecstasy.

“Davis had the Infiniti’s key fob in his pocket, and cops allegedly found a loaded tan handgun inside a trash can along the path he followed while running from the Jeep,” the CWB Chicago report said.

Following the incidents, authorities were unable to get approval for robbery and carjacking charges. However, Davis was charged with felony possession of ecstasy, a drug described as a stimulant and hallucinogen.

The suspect received probation once he pleaded guilty regarding the drug charge, but “Davis walked out of court minutes after being sentenced, only to be arrested on the hijacking and robbery charges by waiting cops,” the outlet noted.

Breitbart News has reported extensively on carjacking incidents plaguing Chicago and other areas of the nation.

Meanwhile, at least 20 individuals were shot and one died over the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago. Deaths have apparently surged under her leadership, with over 800 killed in 2021 and almost 700 in 2022.