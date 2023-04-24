One person is dead, and another is in custody after a “domestic” situation led to a shooting at Rose State College in Midwest City, Oklahoma, early Monday afternoon.

KOCO reported that police indicated a “domestic situation between a male suspect and a male victim escalated to a shooting near the administrative building.”

The incident occurred shortly before 2 p.m.

Rose State College tweeted there was an “active shooter” on campus, but police countered that claim, pointing out the shooting was isolated to the two individuals involved, according to ABC 7.

The college then posted a second tweet, which shifted away from claims of an “active shooter” on campus:

KOCO further reported that Midwest Police officers were already on campus when the incident occurred and were quickly able to confront the suspect and take him into custody.

The shooting victim died at the scene.

