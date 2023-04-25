A Chicago man accused of stabbing his girlfriend “until she lost consciousness” allegedly told her, “I thought you were dead” when she woke up several hours later, CWB Chicago reported on Monday.

Mark Williams, 28, also allegedly told his 23-year-old girlfriend that he had been trying to figure out how to hide her body after the alleged stabbing, prosecutors said.

Assistant State’s Attorney Sarah Dale-Schmidt told Judge Ankur Srivastava during a bond hearing Monday afternoon that Williams and the woman were arguing on Thursday night at the woman’s Pullman apartment.

“Ultimately, Williams hit the woman with the back of his hand, then stabbed her with a steak knife from the kitchen until she lost consciousness, Dale-Schmidt alleged,” the report states.

The woman allegedly woke up on Friday morning with Williams sleeping next to her, and she was unable to move because of her injuries and pain, Dale-Schmidt alleged.

“When Williams woke up, he told her he thought she had died and needed to hide her body so he wouldn’t go to jail, Dale-Schmidt continued. She said the woman asked Williams to get help, but he refused and instead poured alcohol on her wounds, causing severe pain,” according to the report.

The woman was apparently able to wake up again on Friday afternoon to call someone and ask for help. Subsequently, a relative was able to get into her apartment with the help of a security guard and call 911. Dale-Schmidt said the security guard was able to remove the couple’s 4-year-old daughter from the house until law enforcement arrived.

Chicago police found Williams sleeping in the apartment and arrested him, the report states. Judge Ankur Srivastava held Williams without bail during the hearing on Monday.

Dale-Shmidt said the woman has 11 stab wounds and lacerations and had to have surgery for a collapsed lung and internal bleeding. She had another surgery on her right elbow and was expected to be hospitalized for several days.

“Williams has an active arrest warrant for domestic battery involving strangulation in Nevada, Dale-Schmidt said. He was convicted of misdemeanor domestic battery there in 2019 and has felony convictions in Illinois for residential burglary and retail theft, according to Dale-Schmidt,” the report states.

Williams is facing charges for attempted first-degree murder and aggravated domestic battery, according to the report.