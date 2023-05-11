Chicago Mother Pushing Baby Stroller Attacked with a Bat

A Chicago woman is charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault after attacking at least five people — including a mother pushing her baby in a stroller — with a baseball bat.

From May 7 to May 9, Denise Solorzano, 26, carried out six attacks within the Ravenswood Manor/ Albany Park in the Northwest side of Chicago, according to authorities. The attacks were unprovoked and the victims were unknown to Solorzano. At least five of her victims were female between the ages of 19 and 34, as reported by a News Release from the Chicago Police Department.

There's been numerous random bat attacks by someone in a white sedan around the Ravenswood Manor/Albany Park area. Victims include a woman walking a dog and a woman with a baby. The attacks are reportedly unprovoked and random. None of the victims claim to know the offender.… pic.twitter.com/gMDCP2JKAa — 16th & 17th District Chicago Police Scanner (@CPD1617Scanner) May 9, 2023

All of the attacks occurred during daylight. One victim told a NBC affiliate that she was attacked Sunday around 2:30 p.m. while exercising. The attacker was driving a white sedan and started yelling expletives at the victim, according to the report.

The victim recounted the attack to NBC Chicago’s Natalie Martinez and James Neveau:

“I took a step forward and she pulled me down by my ponytail to the ground,” she said. “She ripped my shirt and scratched the right side of my neck. Then she left.” The victim said she began to walk back around the school to get away from the scene, and that’s when she encountered the assailant a second time. “She stopped and got out of her car again and came towards me,” she said. “And she was like ‘I’m not done with you.’”

Video footage taken from steps of a home allegedly shows Solorzano’s white sedan parked in the middle of the street, with her front jar open, as she is beating a mother with a bat.

On Tuesday, her last day of attacks, Solorzano’s had three separate attacks in less than an hour.

Police say most victims declined medical attention, and one was listed in good condition after being transported to the hospital.

Solorzano was arrested Wednesday at around 1:45 a.m., and is due in bond court Thursday.

