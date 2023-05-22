Alleged Burglar Found in ‘Pool of Blood’ After Homeowner Opened Fire

An alleged burglar was found in a “pool of blood” after a homeowner opened fire on him just after midnight Friday morning in Beaumont, Texas.

12 News Now noted the homeowner called the police and then shot the suspect, identified as Jason Omar Cruz, while officers were en route.

A responding officer found Cruz on the bathroom floor in a “pool of blood” and was able to use a tourniquet to stop the bleeding.

FOX News reported that Cruz is expected to survive and will be held at the Jefferson County jail once he is released from the hospital.

His bond is set at $100,000.

A spokesman for the Beaumont Police Department pointed out the homeowner will not face any charges in the shooting.

