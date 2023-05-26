Alleged Intruder Dies at Hospital After Being Shot by Home Occupant

An alleged intruder was shot and fatally wounded by an occupant of a Gastonia, North Carolina, home Thursday night.

WCNC reported that police responded to reports of a shooting around 10:45 p.m. Thursday and discovered 50-year-old Frankie Carl Jones outside the home with a gunshot wound.

Jones had allegedly entered the house while armed with a handgun, which is when the man in the home shot him.

The Gastonia Police Department (GPD) noted that “Jones was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.”

The GPD indicated Jones allegedly confronted a “male occupant” of the home before being shot.

