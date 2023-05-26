A teenager in Moore, Oklahoma, who was found dead on April 22, was allegedly raped and murdered by her ex-boyfriend.

A medical examiner’s autopsy report said 18-year-old Madeline Bills had been strangled to death before she was discovered in her bedroom at her family’s home, Fox News reported Thursday.

During their investigation, authorities noticed signs of rape at the scene, which was a pool house converted into a bedroom for the young woman.

“Chace Cook, 19, who is reported to be Bills’ ex-boyfriend, was arrested in Illinois earlier this month in connection with the alleged rape,” the report said.

Lt. Wes Yost of the Moore Police Department said Cook was arrested in the Chicago area, News 9 reported on May 3, adding that the young woman feared Cook.

“So scared that she had talked to friends about going back into the main residence and not staying in the pool house,” Yost noted:

In February, Cook was recorded during a traffic stop, and the same car was seen driving away from the victim’s home the night of her death.

“We obtained surveillance video from a neighbor’s residence that showed a subject climbing over the fence the morning of Madeline’s death,” Yost added.

Per a law enforcement affidavit, video footage found on the suspect’s phone the night the killing took place allegedly recorded him “having sex with the victim, who appears to be unconscious.”

Officials charged Cook on Monday with the young woman’s murder.

In a statement from the Bills family on May 7, loved ones said, “Our family is heartbroken at the loss of our beautiful daughter, Madeline Marie Bills. No family should have to endure such a terrible tragedy.”

“We want Madeline’s life to be forever defined by how she lived, how she loved, and the countless ways she uplifted everyone. We want her to be remembered for all she gave her friends and family. She was a beautiful soul, a bold competitor on the basketball court, and a beloved child of God,” the post read: OFFICIAL STATEMENT OF THE FAMILY OF MADELINE MARIE BILLS – May 5, 2023“Our family is heartbroken at the loss of our… Posted by Stephanie Bills on Sunday, May 7, 2023 Meanwhile, a search warrant reportedly shows possible Amazon purchases for chloroform in the weeks before the alleged crimes, News On 6 reported. The outlet shared a timeline of events from evidence officials gathered regarding the case, noting that on April 18 Cook allegedly Googled “how long does chloroform take to put someone to sleep.” “April 22, 7:21 a.m.: Cook Google searches ‘how long does a rape victim have to press charges,'” the outlet said, adding that on “April 22, 12:53 p.m.: Cook Google searches ‘what happens if strangled for a long time.'”