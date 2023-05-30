Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty Against MS-13 Gang Member Charged with Murdering Uber Eats Driver

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against an MS-13 gang member who had recently been released from prison on parole, charged with murdering an Uber Eats driver in a case that police have called “demonic.”

Oscar Solis, a 30-year-old MS-13 Gang member, was arrested last month for allegedly murdering and dismembering 59-year-old Randall Cooke, a husband and stepfather, as he was delivering food to the gang member’s home in his final delivery for the night, Breitbart News reported at the time.

This month, Solis pleaded not guilty to murdering and dismembering Cooke, even as prosecutors said the gang member stabbed the Uber Eats driver 35 times.

Prosecutors confirmed they will seek the death penalty against Solis.

“I’ve never seen anything like this before,” Pasco County State Attorney Bruce Bartlett told the Tampa Bay Times. “I cannot focus on how an individual can be so vile. I cannot for the life of me believe he was so nonchalant in what he did.”

According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, on April 19, Cooke was texting with his wife, Kathy, whom he married in 2020, on the night of his murder. Cooke had one final Uber Eats delivery to make, a job he got to support his wife and stepdaughters’ dreams of living oceanside.

Police said security camera footage shows Cooke making the delivery at Solis’s residence before the camera shuts off. From there, police believe Solis yanked Cooke inside the home, murdered him, dismembered his body, and then stuffed his remains in trash bags, which he later took out to garbage cans with another suspect.

Solis had been recently released on parole from prison in January of this year in Indiana and then moved to Holiday and failed to register as a convicted felon — a violation of his parole.

Solis’s lengthy criminal record includes stabbing a fellow prison inmate multiple times, aggravated battery, multiple burglary convictions, drug offenses, resisting law enforcement, and assaulting prison staff.

