WATCH: Delta Plane Headed to Detroit Diverted Due to Violent Passenger

A Delta plane enroute to Detroit Metro Airport from Paris was diverted to a remote Canadian island due to a violent passenger on Friday.

A 34-year-old man was restrained due to an incident, but then he broke free, WXYZ reported. Five to six passengers worked to restrain the man.

The Airbus A330-300 carrying 261 passengers landed at Stephenville Dymond Airport on the Canadian island of Newfoundland at around 12:33 p.m. local Canadian time.

“There was someone being violent and they wouldn’t calm down. We wanted to get here as soon as possible,” Dena Haddad told WXYZ. “It was scary for a little bit.”

Footage captured by passengers shows the unruly passenger being escorted off the plane by Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

“Why am I being arrested?” The man asked.

Another passenger said the man was “ready to throw hands.”

The flight then took off for Detroit 90 minutes after the man was removed, DailyMail reported.

“Delta has zero tolerance for unruly behavior, especially when it potentially compromises the safety of our customers and flight crew,” Delta spokesperson said in a statement. “This unruly customer was removed at Stephenville, Newfoundland and Labrador, and remanded to the custody of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.”

Since 2021, more than 250 unruly airline passengers have been referred to the FBI for possible criminal prosecution, Fortune reported. In the first three months of this year, the Federal Aviation Administration sent 17 cases to the FBI.

The 17 cases that the FAA has referred this year include allegations of assaults against flight attendants and fellow passengers, attempts to open airplane exits during flights, and trying to break into the cockpit. In the most recent case, passengers helped subdue a man who, prosecutors say, tried to open an emergency door and attempted to stab a flight attendant with a broken metal spoon during a flight from Los Angeles to Boston.

“If you act out on a plane, you should just stay at home because we will come after you with serious consequences,” acting FAA Administrator Billy Nolen said in a statement. “We have zero tolerance for unruly behavior.”