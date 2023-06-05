Police: Five NYC Women Accused of Robbery Spree and Beating Victims

Five women were allegedly involved in a string of robberies in which they targeted several people in New York City.

The three incidents occurred in Manhattan and Brooklyn on May 21 and 22; however, law enforcement noted that not all of the individuals were present when each of the instances occurred, the New York Post reported Thursday.

In a social media post on Wednesday, NYPD Crime Stoppers shared images of the suspects and told followers there is a reward of up to $3,500 regarding the case.

Officials are asking anyone with more information to contact them:

On the morning of May 21, four of the individuals targeted a man, who is a Brooklyn for-hire driver, who had parked his car on Ralph Avenue while waiting for a client.

The group got into the vehicle and allegedly beat the man while telling him to give them his keys.

He tried to escape, but the group reportedly kept punching him until they got the keys. The man was then able to get away from the group, who fled the scene in the car with several of his belongings.

He received medical treatment at the scene for the injuries suffered during the attack.

The second incident happened a few hours later on the Upper East Side. Two of the individuals confronted another for-hire driver, who is 58.

Once he parked on East 88th Street, the individuals allegedly climbed inside the car and began hitting him. They are accused of taking his wallet before fleeing the scene in the car from the first incident.

Authorities said the man did not want treatment for the minor injuries he suffered.

The following evening, the group of five entered a convenience store in Bushwick and allegedly tried to exit without paying for several items.

However, the moment a young employee tried to block their exit, an argument ensued.

The group then allegedly hit her in the face, snatched her cell phone, and swiped $150 from behind the shop’s counter before getting away in the same stolen vehicle.

The victim in that incident also refused to be treated at the scene for the minor injuries she suffered.

The vehicle was eventually found abandoned in Crown Heights. Now, law enforcement is continuing the search for the suspects.

In April, Breitbart News reported that felony assaults were increasing across New York City. The outlet highlighted that this is happening as Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D) used city resources on a 34-count felony case against former President Donald Trump.

“As Breitbart News chronicled, Bragg has built his reputation as Manhattan district attorney by dropping felony charges, decreasing felony convictions, downgrading felonies to misdemeanors, and failing to request bail for felony suspects,” the article said.

RELATED: Jordan Torches Bragg at NYC Crime Hearing for Caring “More About Perpetrators than Victims”

House Judiciary GOP

Crime in the city rose in 2022, Breitbart News reported in November.

“The New York City Police Department’s (NYPD) recent crime statistics show that year to date, rape was up 10.9 percent, robbery up 32.4 percent, burglary up 29.1 percent, and grand larceny up 38.5 percent,” the outlet stated.