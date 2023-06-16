Man Allegedly Raped Dog, Threatened to Kill Mom If She Told Cops

A man in Elkhart, Indiana, stands accused of having sex with his family’s pet dog and threatening his mother over the incident that reportedly occurred in March 2022.

Authorities have charged 20-year-old Blake Reffett with bestiality and intimidation with a deadly weapon, the New York Post reported Friday.

The young man’s mother allegedly witnessed the moment he had his pants down with the dog on the couch.

According to court papers, Reffett threatened her with a hammer and she claims he ran away after allegedly telling her he would strike her with the tool, kill her, then burn her body if she notified law enforcement about what she reportedly saw, according to WSBT.

An image shows the suspect, who appears to have a lip piercing, wearing a green hoodie and two bandanas:

Man allegedly had sex with family dog, threatened to kill mom after she saw act https://t.co/DtqXgpr9st pic.twitter.com/fm7aJ2VQOT — New York Post (@nypost) June 16, 2023

Following the alleged incident, authorities said there was blood and red marks on the dog’s body, and a veterinarian later confirmed the pet experienced trauma as a result, according to the Post.

“It was not until June 10, 2022 that a search warrant was executed on Reffett, where officers heard him make a reference to hitting his mother,” the WSBT report said.

On what appears to be his Facebook page, Reffett lists himself as working at “Rap Artist.” He is originally from Kansas City, Kansas.

According to the Post, authorities are holding the suspect in jail on a $5,000 bond regarding the case.

Meanwhile, a Penn State professor stands accused of having sex with a dog in a parking lot in Huntingdon County, Pennsylvania, Breitbart News reported Thursday.

A Penn State professor has been accused having sexual intercourse with a dog and performing other lewd acts in a parking lot near Rothrock State Forest in Huntingdon County, Pennsylvania. https://t.co/j7BWkhtWgC — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) June 16, 2023

When officials confronted him, the man claimed, “I do it to blow off steam.” Now, Professor Themis Matsoukas is facing charges of open lewdness, indecent exposure, sexual intercourse with an animal, cruelty to animals, and disorderly conduct.

“The 64-year-old professor was reportedly caught performing these lewd acts on a trail camera that was installed in the parking lot in April, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) said,” outlet reported.