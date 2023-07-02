A Florida man who just finished serving a 15-year sentence confessed to the fatal stabbings of a pregnant mother and her six-year-old son in September 2002.

Over 20 years ago, the bodies of Monica Rollins, 23, and her son Dalton were found mutilated in their trailer park home in Heflin Alabama — 76 miles east of Birmingham, NBC News reported.

Monica was eight and a half months pregnant at the time of her murder, according to Heflin Police Capt. Scott Bonner. During the time of the assault, Monica’s two-year-old son was hiding in a closet. Their bodies were found several days after the attack.

“Investigators believed the assault caused Monica to go into early labor, which resulted in the partial delivery and death of her third son,” detectives wrote in a press release.

The case was cold for over 20 years until the department received a grant for DNA analysis from Seasons of Justice.

Lewis Ladon Spivey, 39, was taken into custody after being released on Tuesday for a 2010 sentence for robbery and aggravated assault.

Spivey gave a “complete confession” to investigators and took “sole responsibility” for the heinous murders. Monica and Spivey were acquaintances, but Bonner did not reveal a motive for the murders. Spivey is being held without bond.

“It was definitely the hardest case, and I’ve worked several homicide cases in my career,” Bonner said. “The box of reports and everything we had to go through, that alone took several months.”