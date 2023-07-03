The Missouri woman allegedly involved in a plot to steal another woman’s unborn baby has been charged in the infant’s death.

Forty-three-year-old Amber Waterman is accused of luring the mother with a fake job and trying to cut the baby out of the woman’s womb, the New York Post reported Monday.

Woman accused of killing pregnant mom, cutting out unborn baby charged in fetus' death

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri said Tuesday that Waterman and her husband, Jamie Waterman, were charged in a three-count superseding indictment returned by a federal grand jury.

“Today’s superseding indictment replaces an indictment returned on Nov. 16, 2022, and includes an additional charge against Amber Waterman. The Watermans remain in federal custody,” the office said.

Amber was indicted in November following the kidnapping of Ashley Bush. The victim was 31 weeks pregnant when she was fatally shot.

Once Amber allegedly killed the pregnant mother, she is accused of trying to cut Bush’s baby out of her womb.

Amber had allegedly lured the victim with a fake Facebook profile named “Lucy Barrows” which advertised work-from-home jobs, per the Post.

The profile was created on October 25, according to detectives, and a 5 News report from November shows screenshots of the page in question:

“Over my career, this is one of the most horrific cases that I have been personally involved with,” a law enforcement official said in November after the couple was accused of kidnapping and killing the Arkansas woman and her unborn baby.

Amber, who is from Pineville, Missouri, allegedly posed as a woman named “Lucy” to lure the victim into meeting a “work supervisor” in late October, NBC News reported Thursday:

Before she was arrested, Amber Waterman denied knowing Bush, according to an affidavit in support of her arrest. In an interview with authorities at her home, she said she delivered a stillborn baby on Oct. 31, the day Bush was reported missing, according to the affidavit. Jamie Waterman told authorities that his wife burned Bush’s body in a fire pit and confessed to the killing, the affidavit says. Jamie Waterman added that she later blamed the death on Lucy, whom she described as a former colleague at Walmart, according to the affidavit.

Bush was reportedly shot to death and her remains were discovered in a separate location from the baby’s remains, according to the Post.

Officials previously indicted Jamie Waterman for allegedly helping his wife with the reported kidnapping and preventing authorities from apprehending her.

If convicted, Amber may face a life sentence while her husband could spend a maximum 15 years in prison, the Post said, adding the couple has pleaded not guilty in the case.