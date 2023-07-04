A Southern California man in a red sedan jumped out and allegedly sucker punched an elderly man walking on the sidewalk.

Surveillance footage shows the elderly man dropping to the sidewalk after suspect Manuel Alejandro Valenzuela punching him from behind. The man scrambles to his feet and Valenzuela strikes him again, but the elderly man maintains his balance.

The clip finishes before showing how the attack ends.

The unprovoked attack happened on Saturday, June 24 at 7:23 a.m KTLA reported.

Valenzuela was arrested for elderly police. Baldwin Park Police Department believe there might be more victims of the suspect’s unprovoked assault.