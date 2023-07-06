Report: Alleged Philly Shooter Cross-Dressed but ‘Is Biologically Male’

A report posted by FOX News indicated that alleged Philadelphia gunman Kimbrady Carriker was seen in a photo cross-dressing but “is biologically male.”

Carriker allegedly shot and killed five people in Philly on Fourth of July eve.

On July 5, 2023, Breitbart News pointed to a Daily Mail column that contained photos of Carriker cross-dressing, as well as social media posts in which Carriker stressed support for Black Lives Matter.

The Daily Mail column did not suggest Carriker was transgender.

However, FOX News reported that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested Carriker might be transgender via a tweet that said, “Another trans shooter.”

Former Republican Congressional Candidate Robby Starbuck tweeted, “Keep in mind that Democrats want you to let the trans Philadelphia mass shooter into the bathroom with your wife and daughters.”

Asa Khalif, a member of the Philadelphia District Attorney’s advisory committee, was outraged that Carriker was referred to as transgender.

Khalif referred to Carriker as “they/them,” as he explained, “The suspect has not identified themselves as trans. They have only identified themselves as male.”

He continued, “But the language spewed out by the conservative press is violent and is dangerous, and it’s targeting trans women of color. It’s rallying the community to be violent, and we’re better than that.”

